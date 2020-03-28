First day of Covid-19 lockdown causes transport setbacks

Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula spoke of difficulties after the implementation of a national lockdown to stymie Covid-19 infections. He had been addressing media in the national capital Tshwane, at an update following the first day of the major intervention, which TimesLIVE Motoring attended.

The briefing came after confirmation from the department of health that the virus had claimed the life of its first South African victim. As of 27 March, 1,170 local cases had been identified.

According to Mbalula, lengthy queues were created on Friday where “the [minibus] taxi industry in certain instances did not come to the party to transport people.” The minister described a challenge in getting operators to accept the requirement that passengers may not exceed 60% of the legal seating capacity.

“Because anything over and above that will undermine the reason of the lockdown in terms of social distance,” appealing to operators to understand. He also reiterated that the stipulated time frames must be obeyed.

Earlier this week it was announced that while minibus taxis, metered taxis, e-hailing vehicles and busses would be permitted to give mobility to individuals rendering essential services, they would be governed by strict conditions. “Transport movements in this regard will be allowed to operate from 5am to 9am and again from 4pm to 8pm,” a statement from the department of transport read.

Mbalula stressed that intensifying efforts to curb the spread of the virus in the transport sector was essential, offering a reminder that patient zero arrived on local shores after an airline trip.

Meanwhile, three road incidents were recorded by the department after the lockdown took effect on 26 March at midnight. A head-on collision between a minibus taxi and truck left six dead and nine injured on the R56 outside Richmond, in KwaZulu Natal. An overturned pick-up on the R420 between Lady Frere and Queenstown left one occupant seriously injured. And one other serious injury was reported when a vehicle lost control, hitting a tree on the R52 between Koster and Lichtenburg in North West province.

The minister also stated the N1 North towards Limpopo would be closed, with only essential traffic and commercial vehicles granted passage. He added that all toll concessionaires would be open, since operators were “not classified as essential staff” and lastly, that his department would be releasing “new directions covering transitional arrangements relating to drivers’ and learners’ licensing issues.”