Lamborghini starts production of masks and shields to fight pandemic

Lamborghini on Tuesday announced that it is converting certain departments of its sports car production plant in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, to produce surgical masks and protective plexiglass shields for use in the fight against Covid-19. The masks will be donated to the Sant’Orsola-Malpighi Hospital in Bologna.

Work on this initiative will be carried out by personnel of the saddlery that currently produces the interiors and specialty custom parts for Lamborghini cars, producing 1,000 masks a day. Utilising advanced 3D printers housed within the carbon fibre production plant and R&D department, Lamborghini will manufacture 200 medical shields a day.

The activity has been approved and supported by the Emilia-Romagna Region, and is taking place in collaboration with the University of Bologna. The department of medical and surgical sciences will oversee validation testing of the medical devices made by Lamborghini prior to their delivery to the hospital.

“During this emergency, we feel the need to make a concrete contribution," said Stefano Domenicali, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

"The Sant’Orsola-Malpighi Hospital is an institution with which we have had a collaborative relationship for years, through both professional consultancy in promoting programmes to protect our workers’ health, and in research projects. We will win this battle together by working in union, supporting those who are at the forefront of fighting this pandemic every day.”