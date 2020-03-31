news

Paris Motor Show cancelled due to coronavirus

31 March 2020 - 09:15 By Reuters
A Gac Motor Enverge concept car is displayed at the Paris Motor Show at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles on October 3, 2018 in Paris, France.
A Gac Motor Enverge concept car is displayed at the Paris Motor Show at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles on October 3, 2018 in Paris, France.
Image: Richard Bord/Getty Images

The Paris Motor show scheduled for late September/early October has been cancelled "in its current format" due to the "economic shock wave" triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the event's organisers said on Monday.

The Geneva Motor Show, which was due to be held in March, and the Detroit show, which normally takes place in June - two other big industry events - have already been cancelled due to the coronavirus, which has brought large parts of the world to a virtual standstill.

"Nothing will ever be as it was and this crisis should teach us to be lean, creative and, more than ever, innovative", the organisers said in a statement.

The Paris show was due to run from September 29-October 10.

Read More:

Renault closes all plants except those in China and South Korea

French car maker Renault said production at all its plants across the world had been halted due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis, apart from ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Polish priest offers drive-through confessions to beat coronavirus

A parish priest in western Poland is offering his flock the possibility of Easter confessions from the comfort of their own vehicles as social ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Toyota says most Europe plants won't restart until April 20 at earliest

Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday that it would extend a suspension at all of its factories in Europe with the exception of Russia until further ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. It's no joke, April fuel set for a record drop in price next month news
  2. Minibus taxis will be allowed to operate from 5am to 8pm news
  3. Trump demands GM and Ford build ventilators; could order action news
  4. How road travel will work under the Covid-19 lockdown news
  5. The Queen of Smoke is one of SA's most fearless female racing car drivers Motorsport

Latest Videos

SA’s Covid-19 update:  3 deaths, 1326 cases
‘Go inside your house!’ - Bheki Cele patrols Khayelitsha during Covid-19 ...
X