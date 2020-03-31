Paris Motor Show cancelled due to coronavirus

The Paris Motor show scheduled for late September/early October has been cancelled "in its current format" due to the "economic shock wave" triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the event's organisers said on Monday.

The Geneva Motor Show, which was due to be held in March, and the Detroit show, which normally takes place in June - two other big industry events - have already been cancelled due to the coronavirus, which has brought large parts of the world to a virtual standstill.

"Nothing will ever be as it was and this crisis should teach us to be lean, creative and, more than ever, innovative", the organisers said in a statement.

The Paris show was due to run from September 29-October 10.