Tesla plans to supply FDA-approved ventilators free of cost, says Musk

Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday the company has extra Food and Drug Administration-approved ventilators that can be shipped free of cost to hospitals in regions where the electric car maker delivers.

"Device and shipping cost are free. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse. Please [let] me or @Tesla know," Musk said in a tweet.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how many ventilators it has to offer - or how the company will prioritise requests.