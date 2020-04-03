Ford launches Family Fun Hub to help beat lockdown boredom

The 21-day national Covid-19 lockdown is proving to be something of a challenge for families stuck indoors with small children. To try to bring them some much-needed relief, Ford has launched its Family Fun Hub: an online portal packed with downloadable content that has been designed to keep young ones amused while they #StayHome.

Some of the highlights include a colouring book, maze, connect the dots and spot the difference. All items can be downloaded in PDF format and printed out at leisure - simply add coloured pencils, highlighters, koki pens - or wax crayons - and you're good to go.

Ford says it will be updating the portal regularly with an ever-expanding array of boredom-busting content. To get started simply click on over to the Family Fun Hub.