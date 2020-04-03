news

Ford launches Family Fun Hub to help beat lockdown boredom

03 April 2020 - 13:02 By Motoring Reporter
Spot the difference is just one of the downloadable activities offered at the Ford Family Fun Hub.
Spot the difference is just one of the downloadable activities offered at the Ford Family Fun Hub.
Image: Supplied

The 21-day national Covid-19 lockdown is proving to be something of a challenge for families stuck indoors with small children. To try to bring them some much-needed relief, Ford has launched its Family Fun Hub: an online portal packed with downloadable content that has been designed to keep young ones amused while they #StayHome. 

Some of the highlights include a colouring book, maze, connect the dots and spot the difference. All items can be downloaded in PDF format and printed out at leisure - simply add coloured pencils, highlighters, koki pens - or wax crayons - and you're good to go.

Ford says it will be updating the portal regularly with an ever-expanding array of boredom-busting content. To get started simply click on over to the Family Fun Hub.

MORE

Audi wants you to beat lockdown boredom with its free colouring book

Audi has on its official website posted a colouring book to help keep children and adult fans of the brand busy during lockdown
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Mbalula backtracks: taxis now only allowed to be filled to 70% capacity news
  2. 10 tips to keep your vehicle from going to seed while locked down Features
  3. Car financiers vow lenience during Covid-19 lockdown Features
  4. 'That is final' – Mbalula after changing taxi rules under Covid-19 lockdown news
  5. Aussie Lamborghini driver blames speeding on coronavirus news

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
X