Ford to build face shields at Brazil and Argentina car plants

03 April 2020 - 09:06 By Reuters
Dave Jacek, 3D printing technical, wears a prototype of a 3D-printed medical face shield printed at Ford’s Advanced Manufacturing Center. Ford Motor Company, joining forces with firms including 3M and GE Healthcare, is lending its manufacturing and engineering expertise to quickly expand production of urgently needed medical equipment and supplies for healthcare workers, first responders and patients fighting Covid-19.
Image: Ford Motor Co.

Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it will make 50,000 face shields at factories in Brazil and Argentina to donate to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The accelerating outbreak has triggered global shortages of protective equipment, including face shields, sending prices higher and forcing doctors to reuse old ones or go without them.

Brazil's government has struggled to buy additional medical supplies from China, as health minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta accused the US of scooping up gear and leaving suppliers to cancel their contracts with Brazil.

Ford said it is also helping with efforts in Brazil to fix old mechanical respirators, as part of a task force including several other manufacturers.

Brazil has more coronavirus cases than any other country in Latin America, with almost 7,000 confirmed cases and 241 deaths.

