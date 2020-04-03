news

GM rolls out safety protocols for ventilator-making workers

03 April 2020 - 09:05 By Reuters
A GM factory worker packs away face masks.
A GM factory worker packs away face masks.
Image: Supplied

General Motors Co on Thursday rolled out a series of safety measures for workers in Indiana who will make ventilators, outlining what could be a blueprint for opening US auto plants in the coming weeks.

More than 1,000 GM workers will make the ventilators at GM's Kokomo, Indiana, plant. The automaker aims to begin mass production by mid-April and to make 10,000 ventilators a month by summer.

The measures include checking workers' temperatures as they arrive for work, and each work station will be placed at least 1.83m apart, GM said.

There will be a 30-minute interval between shifts so workers can clean their work stations when they arrive and before they leave. Cleaning crews will sanitise common areas and “touch areas” such as door handles, at least three times per shift.

A spokesperson for GM said the measures may form a blueprint for safety protocols at the rest of GM's plants once the automaker decides to restart production when the pandemic crisis recedes.

Other big car makers and large US employers in other industries, such as Amazon.com Inc, are laying the groundwork to bring employees back to workplaces using screening and social distancing to address Covid-19 safety concerns.

Earlier this week, Ford Motor Co said it would produce 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days at a plant in Michigan in co-operation with General Electric's health care unit. It said it can then build 30,000 per month as needed to treat patients afflicted with the coronavirus.

Ford plans to deploy “a whole host of techs to keep workers safe,” developed in co-operation with the United Auto Workers union, Ford manufacturing executive Adrian Price said in a call earlier this week.

Ford will organise production lines so workers are a safe distance apart and use technology to check their health, Price said. “We have been planning the reopening of our facilities with this same approach.”

GM has been working with ventilator firm Ventec Life Systems, numerous auto suppliers and other ventilator firms as officials warn the US may need tens of thousands of additional ventilators to treat seriously ill patients. 

MORE

Ford and General Electric to produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days

Ford Motor Co said on Monday it will produce 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days at a plant in Michigan in cooperation with General Electric's ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Tesla plans to supply FDA-approved ventilators free of cost, says Musk

Tesla boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday the company has extra FDA-approved ventilators that can be shipped free of cost to hospitals in regions where ...
Motoring
2 days ago

VW tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight

German car maker Volkswagen said on Friday it was joining other manufacturers round the world to explore using 3D printing to make hospital ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Mbalula backtracks: taxis now only allowed to be filled to 70% capacity news
  2. 10 tips to keep your vehicle from going to seed while locked down Features
  3. Car financiers vow lenience during Covid-19 lockdown Features
  4. 'That is final' – Mbalula after changing taxi rules under Covid-19 lockdown news
  5. Aussie Lamborghini driver blames speeding on coronavirus news

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
X