SA’s best-selling used cars in March

While new-vehicle sales in SA plunged 29.7% last month versus March 2019 as a result of Covid-19, used-vehicle sales actually increased.

Pre-owned vehicle sales on the AutoTrader website - one of the country’s biggest motoring marketplaces - rose from about 30,000 units in March 2019 to more than 33,000 last month.

Though the social distancing and the start of the 21-day lockdown caused a 13% decline last month compared to February, this is far from a doom and gloom story, says George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader.

“The cumulative used car sales for March is impressive, amounting to over R10 billion, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 14%. There’s little positive news out there – but used car sales in South Africa during March do provide a glimmer of hope,” he said.

Searches on the site have also grown year-on-year – from 26 million in March 2019 to 33 million in March 2020.