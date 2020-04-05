news

Visit the Porsche Museum without having to leave your living room

05 April 2020 - 15:47 By AFP Relaxnews
Porsche is offering a virtual stroll through the halls of its famous museum.
Image: Porsche

If they have a mind to marvel at miracles of engineering, car fans living under quarantine can visit the fabulous Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, where they can embark on a virtual stroll through the renowned exhibition space and admire all of the collection on show.

Inaugurated in 2009, the Porsche Museum has already welcomed almost five million visitors. In the purpose-built exhibition space of around 5,600sqm, visitors can see 80 iconic models that highlight the history of the brand, from the Beetle (designed by Ferdinand Porsche) to the latest generation of 911s, the Porsche Type 64, the 356 and the 550. Motorsport enthusiasts will also linger in front of the German firm's models that were responsible for the Porsche legend at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Fans of the brand should also be aware that Porsche has made it possible to customise the Porsche of your dreams with the Porsche AR Visualiser augmented reality application, which is available free of charge for Android and iOS.

Visit the Porsche Museum by clicking on over to porsche.com

