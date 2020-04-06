news

Tesla reveals ventilator made from Model 3 parts

06 April 2020 - 21:41 By AFP Relaxnews
Tesla engineers are working on a ventilator made primarily from Model 3 parts.
Image: Tesla

Tesla published a video on YouTube on Sunday updating the world on how it is working to support those on the front lines of the Covid-19 battle.

To help the medical industry without taking away any of their supplies, the company is working on developing ventilators made primarily out of existing Model 3 car parts.

Naturally, the company's engineering teams know these components and their reliability incredibly well and have therefore been able to draw up a schematic diagram for a car part-based coronavirus ventilator relatively quickly.

The first prototype of the machine has since been upgraded and organised to fit into a box, the components of which are actually controlled by a Model 3 infotainment system. Relevant respiratory information is shown on the brand's Model 3 touchscreen display.

Like Tesla, other automobile companies like GM and Ford have been working to create ventilators and other medical devices to manage the worldwide shortage of coronavirus medical supplies.

At this point, this Tesla ventilator is still in development — though the company's engineers are working diligently to bring this device to reality.

