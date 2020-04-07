Four handy tips on how to sanitise your car

While the Covid-19 pandemic has us washing hands and sanitising areas in our homes, we need to consider the surfaces we come into contact with between our homes and our destinations.

There are many surfaces in our cars that we can’t avoid touching and that should be disinfected. Imperial Auto gives these tips on how to keep your car sanitised:

1: Wash Your Hands

Wash your hands regularly. Washing your hands before and after you drive or ride in a vehicle can also help. This reduces the germs you bring into a vehicle, or spread around inside, and limits the risk of transmitting the virus from your vehicle to other people.

2: Sanitise all surfaces

Experts recommend using EPA-registered disinfectants that have an microbiocidal activity against pathogens as well as using disposable gloves while cleaning. You can also use disinfecting wipes on commonly touched areas such as the steering wheel, door handles, window switches and infotainment screens. Just make sure to check the label to make sure it won't harm the surfaces.

3: Focus on common touch areas

Make sure to clean the places you touch the most. Besides the obvious places such as a door handle, key slot or steering wheel, the most important part of the interior to keep clean is the dashboard. Other places to clean include the inside door buttons, seat belts, gears and touchscreens. Clean these daily.

4: Leather and material surfaces

There's a chance that some of the harsher disinfectants can be harmful to leather and materials. In this case, you might want to use a milder solution of soap and water. Soap won't kill the germs, but it lowers their numbers and reduces the risk of spreading infection.

Ensure you wash your hands and sanitise the surfaces in your car that you will touch on your trip, before you go out and again when you get back home.