BMW SA plans to lock down plant until end of April

BMW SA has announced that it will only reopen its Rosslyn vehicle plant after April 30, beyond the scheduled April 16 lifting of SA's compulsory lockdown period.

This was due to the ongoing weakness in the global car market

“Having reassessed the current situation, we continue in active engagement with our labour partners and other relevant stakeholders as the situation unfolds but as a company and as a community, operating in unprecedented circumstances, our first concern is for the health and welfare of our associates, as well as the continued success of our operations after the crisis,” said Alex Parker, manager: business communications at the BMW plant in Rosslyn.

However, this stance will not affect the brand’s dealer network which will open for business on April 16 if the country's enforced lockdown is not extended.

Earlier in the year it was reported that one of its BMW SA staff members, and whom it was believed works at the plant but now disputed to be, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The one BMW SA colleague who tested positive a month ago is recovering well. We have had no cases at Plant Rosslyn,” concluded Parker.

The BMW plant in Rosslyn began assembling the X3 model in April 2018 after assembling the 3 Series model there for 35 years.