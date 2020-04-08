Market braces for 80% nosedive in new car sales this April

Naamsa reported that 33,545 new vehicles were sold locally in March. This represents a decrease compared with the same month in 2019, where 47,718 units were recorded.

It described in a statement that current challenges faced by the automotive industry across the globe are unprecedented, acknowledging, however, that our country “was already in a recession before Covid-19 had any significant impact” and that the recent downgrade to sub-investment status by ratings agencies Moody’s and Fitch had exacerbated the situation.

Although the association noted that “the worst is yet to come for the manufacturing sector,” it praised the Reserve Bank’s move to cut the benchmark interest rate last month. Naamsa said it would engage in discussions about ideas to assist government in reducing the impact of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, De Kock advised that customers in a position to honour their monthly car instalments, should continue doing so.

Last week we approached the vehicle finance divisions of the big four banks, including WesBank, which detailed relief measures to customers whose earnings may be impacted during this time. De Kock emphasised that the concessions were to be viewed as “cashflow relief” rather than “financial relief".

“Some have referred to payment extensions as ‘payment holidays’, First Rand has not, because it could give customers the wrong impression. Those who are concerned, those who are struggling, reach out, this will not affect your credit records,” he said, noting that assistance plans are only for individuals who are already in good standing.

Drawing a parallel between the current market situation and the economic crisis of 2008, De Kock observed that institutions lent differently in comparison to now. “There is talk to say this is a V-type impact: it went down fast but it could rise fast, but there are many views.”

He believed that the majority of WesBank customers would still be able to service repayments, adding that stricter lending criteria mandated by the National Credit Act of 2007 ensured “a customer base with stronger affordability".

At the time of publication, he said 13,397 individuals had submitted requests for relief and that the biggest impact had been seen among customers in the self-employed category.