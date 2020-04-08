The BR-V is in SA to stay: Honda

Honda Motor Southern Africa has dismissed reports that it may discontinue its BR-V in SA, following Honda India's announcement that it will stop manufacturing the seven-seater compact SUV.

The BR-V, which is imported from India, is a core model in the local line-up, says Dinesh Govender, general manager of automobiles at the company.

"Honda Motor Southern Africa has no plans to discontinue the BR-V and is currently securing sufficient stock of the BR-V from India while the alternate factory is being set up for production," he said, but didn't mention where the new production facility would be.