The BR-V is in SA to stay: Honda

Versatile seven-seater will continue to be sold here after India stops production

08 April 2020 - 15:32 By Motoring Reporter
The BR-V will be sourced from a different factory in future for the South African market after Honda India announced that it will stop manufacturing the popular SUV.
Image: Supplied

Honda Motor Southern Africa has dismissed reports that it may discontinue its BR-V in SA, following Honda India's announcement that it will stop manufacturing the seven-seater compact SUV.

The BR-V, which is imported from India, is a core model in the local line-up, says Dinesh Govender, general manager of automobiles at the company.

"Honda Motor Southern Africa has no plans to discontinue the BR-V and is currently securing sufficient stock of the BR-V from India while the alternate factory is being set up for production," he said, but didn't mention where the new production facility would be.

"The BR-V remains one of our pillar models in the local line-up, and is currently the only seven-seater sport utility vehicle (SUV) in its price class. This affords the BR-V a significant advantage over its competitors, and consistently makes it one of our top two best-sellers in South Africa, along with the Honda Amaze compact sedan."

A fairly popular vehicle for larger families on a budget, the Honda BR-V sold 1,383 units in SA last year.

The BR-V range for 2020 recently introduced subtle changes to the interior and exterior design and on-road drivability.

Prices range from R258,800 to R333,000.

