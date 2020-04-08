We're paying way too much tax for our fuel, says Outa's Duvenage

From 2009 to 2014, the BFP made up the largest component of the price of petrol in SA - ranging between 51% and 58% of the price of petrol (for 95-octane at the inland price per litre). “However, with government’s ever-increasing taxes and levies applied over the past decades, the BFP component has now reduced to around 30% of the total price of petrol,” said Duvenage.

The various taxes and levies that make up the “non-fuel” related costs consist of the Fuel Levy (FL), the Road Accident Fund (RAF) contribution, wholesale and retail margins, plus other smaller transport and storage charges. In 2009, the combined value of these charges amounted to R3.61 - or 49% of the total fuel price. Today, that figure has risen to R9.48 and makes up 68% of the fuel price.

Outa has repeatedly raised its concern over ever-increasing fuel taxes and levies added to the price of petrol and diesel over the years.

“Once again, we call on government to halt its incessant increases of fuel levies,” said Duvenage. “We trust that post the Covid-19 crisis, the government will focus on reducing the ever-increasing cost of public administration and thereby rely less on the need to increase taxes and levies that have become a substantive burden on the taxpayer.”