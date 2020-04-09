news

Exciting new E-Race series aims to rev-up SA Solidarity Fund

09 April 2020 - 17:18 By Motoring Reporter
All you need to enter is a computer or PC gaming rig compatible with the Assetto Corsa Competizione racing simulator and the Intercontinental GT Pack.
Image: Supplied

The SA Solidarity Fund was created to help alleviate some of the financial stresses and strains small to medium business enterprises face during the national 21-day Covid-19 lockdown. It's a fantastic initiative and one that is certainly worth supporting.

Sponsored by Afrihost, Data Sciences, Pure Storage and NEC, the recently announced Solidarity E-Race series is giving the country's sim-racers a chance to do just that.

An online race that will be hosted on the popular Assetto Corsa Competizione platform, it will give virtual or sim-racers of all skill levels the chance to go up against some of the best in local and international racing talents, including Intercontinental GT ace Kelvin van der Linde, Sauber F1 Development driver Stuart White, his VW Polo Cup teammate and multiple SA Karting champion Kwanda Mokoena and former VW Polo Cup champion Chris Shorter.

The race will be held around Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit, which was recently laser-scanned and added to the Assetto Corsa franchise.

Whether novice, intermediate or professional, all drivers and gamers are encouraged to join in on the fun and support the Solidarity Fund, which will benefit from the entry fees collected as 50% will be donated to the cause and 100% of direct donations.

There will be multiple qualifying races taking place from which the top 100 fastest will progress to the second round. The second round will consist of four races; each competed by 25 pilots. The winners from each of these races will then head into the final race.

Not only is this a great opportunity for sim-racers to be recognised as one of the top 100 in SA but also to win a share of R20,000 in cash prizes and a further R30,000 in products, including a year’s free data package from Afrihost.

For more information or to enter click on over to: https://www.solidarityerace.co.za/

