Kia Telluride named 2020 World Car of the Year

The Kia Telluride has been voted the 2020 World Car of the Year, while the Korean brand also scooped the World Urban Car category with its fully-electric Soul EV.

The winners of the World Car Awards are decided by an independent international jury comprising 86 automotive journalists from 24 countries around the world.

The Telluride is a large SUV that slots in above the Kia Sorento. Available in North America and other global markets (but not SA), the Telluride seats up to eight passengers and has all-wheel drive and a number of driver-assistance systems.

It was hailed by the judging panel for its distinctive design and impressive practicality. The World Car of the Year title follows the vehicle being crowned North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, among other awards.