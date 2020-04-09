Kia Telluride named 2020 World Car of the Year

news

Kia Telluride is a large eight-seater SUV sold in the US and other world markets.
Image: Supplied

The Kia Telluride has been voted the 2020 World Car of the Year, while the Korean brand also scooped the World Urban Car category with its fully-electric Soul EV.

The winners of the World Car Awards are decided by an independent international jury comprising 86 automotive journalists from 24 countries around the world.

The Telluride is a large SUV that slots in above the Kia Sorento. Available in North America and other global markets (but not SA), the Telluride seats up to eight passengers and has all-wheel drive and a number of driver-assistance systems.

It was hailed by the judging panel for its distinctive design and impressive practicality. The World Car of the Year title follows the vehicle being crowned North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, among other awards.

This is the 15th year the World Car Awards has partnered with the New York International Auto Show, which due to the coronavirus pandemic has been rescheduled until August 28 to September 6.

In winning the World Urban Car category, the fully-electric Soul EV was named the ideal car for the city by the jury, combining zero-emission performance and impressive electric range with a compact body, bold design and high levels of practicality.

Another electric car, the Porsche Taycan, scooped the World Luxury Car and World Performance Car categories. It’s the sixth win for the German sports car brand in the Performance segment and a first in the Luxury league.

The electrically-powered Porsche Taycan scooped both Performance and Luxury categories.
Image: Supplied

The Mazda3 was declared the World Car Design of the Year. The seventh-generation Mazda3 was recently launched in SA in hatchback and sedan guises.

Boasting improved refinement with additional safety and technology, the Japanese-sourced vehicle has moved a step upmarket.

The Mazda3 is the 2020 World Car Design of the Year.
Image: Supplied

