Minnie Dlamini teams up with Jaguar Land Rover for #FeedingSATogether

Jaguar Land Rover SA and the Minnie Dlamini Foundation have teamed up to help feed orphans and the elderly around the country who may not have access to regular meals during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The South African Red Cross Society will use Land-Rovers to distribute food parcels and continue to educate communities about the coronavirus.

The non-profit initiative #FeedingSATogether has already seen the delivery of 90 Nutriwell food packs to the Khayalethu school near Knysna in the Western Cape.

With the help of the Red Cross, a further 200 packs have been distributed to orphanages and old age homes in Gauteng: specifically Soweto, Daveyton, Germiston, Brakpan and Benoni.