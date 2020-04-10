SA motor industry could cut up to 10% of workforce due to lockdown: survey

The government considers the motor industry its most important manufacturing sector and that it is central to reviving SA's flagging economy via industrialisation.

Companies range from the local units of global automakers, such as Nissan and Ford, and component manufacturers to tiny panel beaters and informal workers.

Neither Nissan, Ford nor SA's department of trade & industry had an immediate comment.

The survey, compiled by Naamsa CEO Mike Mabasa, covers the entire automotive industry which, it said, employs 468,000 people.

The vast majority of those jobs are in the retail sector. Manufacturing accounts for around 110,000 of the jobs, the survey said.

It also estimated that only 51% to 60% of the industry's payroll will be paid at the end of April, and between 11% and 20% of small or medium-sized businesses could close.

Estimated potential SME closures rose to between 21% and 30% in a lockdown ending May 8 or at the end of May, according to the survey, which only provides a rough estimate of the aggregate impact on the industry as a whole.

“It is anticipated that new vehicle sales will decline by more than 50% in April 2020 under the current 21-day lockdown,” a response to one question in the survey stated.

With the lockdown now extended until the end of April, new vehicle sales and exports could both decline by more than 80%, with the industry's major export markets also shut down and the movement of people and goods restricted, it said.