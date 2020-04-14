Bilstein announces new 'Raise Your Game' kit for the Suzuki Jimny

Bilstein South Africa is now offering you an easy solution to raising the ride height of your trusty fourth-generation Suzuki Jimny, one of the country's most affordable off-roaders.

Available to order from any Goldwagen or Imcomex store nationwide, the new Jimny RYG (Raise Your Game) kit comprises imported Bilstein B8 monotube shock absorbers and locally sourced springs that, when installed, will raise your vehicle between 35mm and 45mm.