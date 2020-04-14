news

Bilstein announces new 'Raise Your Game' kit for the Suzuki Jimny

14 April 2020
The new Bilstein RYG kit lets you raise the ride height of your Suzuki Jimny.
Image: Supplied

Bilstein South Africa is now offering you an easy solution to raising the ride height of your trusty fourth-generation Suzuki Jimny, one of the country's most affordable off-roaders.

Available to order from any Goldwagen or Imcomex store nationwide, the new Jimny RYG (Raise Your Game) kit comprises imported Bilstein B8 monotube shock absorbers and locally sourced springs that, when installed, will raise your vehicle between 35mm and 45mm.

The complete kit sells for R22,625.
Image: Supplied

The kit also includes a set of high-density polyurethane bushes with an offset metal sleeve. These bushes are pressed into the original locating arms and compensate for the castor angle change that comes about with increased ride height. 

Although the kit fits the fourth-generation (JB74) Jimny, it can also be retrofitted to previous-generation models (as far back as 1998) as they share the same wheelbase. 

The new Jimny RYG kit retails at R22,625. 

