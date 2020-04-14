Netstar data show how motorists have complied with lockdown

South African motorists travelled 75% of the daily average on day one of the lockdown, and during the first week the distances travelled fell by 60%.

This is according to fleet management company Netstar. Based on telematics data from the 750,000 vehicles fitted with its tracking devices, the company has revealed how traffic patterns have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

During the lockdown people are allowed to use their vehicles, but permitted trips are limited to visits to a grocery store or pharmacy, or for essential services.

The national lockdown has had a noticeable effect on the country’s road use, fleet activity and traffic volumes, with fascinating patterns emerging, said a Netstar spokesperson.

The average trip length dropped slightly after the lockdown, from just under 12km per day to below 10km. This could mean that most people travelling after lockdown are essential workers travelling to work, and the short trips to the shops by the rest mean a less significant drop in overall trip length.

The Netstar data shows that during the lockdown, average driving speeds dropped from 25km/h to around 22km/h.

“One could assume the main base of people still driving after lockdown are work commuters,” said Francois Stols, chief technology officer at Netstar. “The slight reduction in average speed could then be due to the driving behaviour of daily shoppers.”

The largest proportional reduction in the number of trips was in Gauteng and Western Cape, with reductions of more than 50%. The rest of the country seems to have only cut back by about 30%.

In a sample of 1,000 vehicles that Netstar measured 10 days before lockdown and then 10 days after it started, the number of movements across provincial borders was negligible, but movements between municipalities and towns continued.

“This was perhaps because emergency workers are commuting,” said Stols.