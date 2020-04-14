news

PODCAST | RGMotorsport on modifying your ride

14 April 2020 - 14:29 By Motoring Reporter
Stigworx is a one-stop driver coaching shop that uses performance-measuring hardware and software to make racers quicker around the track.
In this episode of Cargumentative the guys are joined in their virtual “studio” by Adrian Burford, the PR officer for renowned SA tuning house, Rob Green Motorsport.

They talk about the ins and outs of modifying your car and the various options available to suit your budget.

The team also chats to Adrian about his other automotive venture called Stigworx: a one-stop driver coaching shop that uses the latest and greatest in performance-measuring hardware and software to make you quicker around the racetrack. ​

Sit down, plug in and gear up:

