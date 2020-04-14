RGMotorsport gives the Ford Raptor a performance boost

Ford turned the Ranger bakkie into a rally special with the creation of the Raptor version, with its raised ground clearance and fancy Fox suspension turning it into a dirt-taming superstar.

Trouble is, all the extra paraphernalia makes the Raptor about 150kg heavier than a Ranger Wildtrak, which takes some bite out of its 2.0l turbo diesel engine.

Specialist tuner RGMotorsport has come up with a performance upgrade to liberate extra muscle. The Stage One conversion involves an intercooler which improvises air flow and controls turbo temperature increase more effectively, a Unichip X piggyback computer from Dastek, and an RGM-Techniflow exhaust.

The catalytic convertor is replaced with a 76mm downpipe from the turbos. The remainder of the stainless steel system is of the same diameter all the way to the tailgate, significantly reducing back pressure.

The performance improvements, as measured on RGMotorsport’s dyno, are dramatic. Peak power measured at the Raptor’s wheels increases from 157kW to 180kW while torque is hiked from 500Nm to 590Nm at 1,500rpm. The modified Raptor’s torque is also said to taper off more progressively than the standard version, making for a more user-friendly power curve.

Steve Green, RGM’s master tuner, said the Raptor has increased power without sacrificing refinement and retains similar fuel consumption.