Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus pandemic

Harley-Davidson Inc said on Wednesday it had temporarily laid off most of its global production employees and implemented salary cuts in a bid to lower costs as the coronavirus pandemic has hurt its business.

The announcement comes weeks after the motorcycle maker withdrew its earnings forecast for this year, saying pandemic-induced disruptions could dent its ability to supply and sell motorcycles.

Harley's shares were last trading down 5.7% at $18.25 (roughly R341).

With the pandemic hitting their revenues and drying up cash flows, companies of all sizes are trying to conserve cash and bolster liquidity.

However, worries about the impact of the highly contagious virus on Harley's business have prompted both Fitch and Moody's to downgrade its credit ratings.