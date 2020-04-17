BMW accelerates e-sports interest through new five-team partnership

BMW announced its sponsorship of Californian e-sports organisation Cloud9 in early 2019 and is now extending its gaming presence to include not just C9 but some of its fierce competitors through a programme it's calling United In Rivalry.

Thus Europe's Fnatic and G2, China's FunPlus and Korea's T1 Entertainment & Sports are to benefit from BMW vehicles dressed in branded liveries, as well as unspecified hardware and software products developed with the help of BMW engineers and designers.

Each of the five have professional teams engaged in “League of Legends” competition, while BMW gains a new route into other popular e-sports scenes such as those for “Dota 2,” “FIFA,” “Fortnite” and “Rocket League”.