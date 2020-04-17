news

Toyota-backed Pony.ai to offer autonomous delivery service in California

17 April 2020 - 08:51 By Reuters
A Lexus on display at a Pony.ai Inc booth at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, August 29 2019.
A Lexus on display at a Pony.ai Inc booth at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, August 29 2019.
Image: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Toyota-backed self driving company Pony.ai said on Friday it would provide an autonomous delivery service to residents of Irvine, California, as demand for online orders surges because of the coronavirus lockdown.

As about 90% of US shoppers are under stay-at-home orders, a jump in demand for package and grocery delivery has left e-commerce platforms struggling to cope.

In response, Amazon has said it plans to hire 75,000 more people for jobs ranging from warehouse staff to delivery drivers.

Pony.ai said in a statement it would use autonomous electric vehicles to deliver packages from local e-commerce platform Yamibuy to customers in Irvine, California, which has a population of more than 200,000.

The autonomous fleet comprises 10 electric Kona sport-utility vehicles, made by Hyundai and its deliveries will mark Pony.ai's first attempt to deliver goods, rather than transport passengers.

As part of efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, self-driving technology companies, including Alphabet Inc unit Waymo, General Motors Co unit Cruise, and Uber, have suspended autonomous car testing that involves back-up drivers.

Pony.ai said in March it would pause its public robotaxi service in Fremont, also California, and Irvine for three weeks.

The company is testing cars in the Chinese cities of Beijing and Guangzhou and California's Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) eased regulation on autonomous delivery service last year.

The department said at the time it would allow the testing and commercial use of light-duty autonomous delivery vehicles on California's public roads with certain permission.

Pony.ai, founded in 2016, raised $462 million (R8,659,266,000) in its latest funding round in February, led by an investment by Japan's largest automaker Toyota. It is also backed by Sequoia Capital China and Beijing Kunlun Tech Co. 

MORE

WATCH | A Hyundai that’s steered by joysticks

Look ma, no steering wheel: Prophecy concept car imagines the future of driving
Motoring
19 hours ago

Volkswagen to resume production in Germany from April 20

Volkswagen on Wednesday said its car factories in Zwickau, Germany, and Bratislava, Slovakia, will resume production starting on April 20, with other ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus pandemic

Harley-Davidson Inc said on Wednesday it had temporarily laid off most of its global production employees and implemented salary cuts in a bid to ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Fuel price set to plummet again in May, says AA news
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Battle with issue-fraught Audi RS3 has positive outcome — ... Features
  3. LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Taking delivery of our Volkswagen Polo GTI Reviews
  4. Taxi 5am to 8pm grace period comes to an end news
  5. After a parochial start, the world now drives South African cars Features

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X