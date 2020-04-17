news

WATCH | From F1 cars, to breathing aid: Mercedes joins fight against coronavirus

17 April 2020 - 14:02 By TimesLIVE Multimedia

A new version of a breathing aid that can help Covid-19 patients has been developed.

It's being made by a team involving Mercedes Formula One, and is being trialled at London hospitals.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) devices have been used during the Covid-19 pandemic to deliver oxygen to patients' lungs.

They help patients to breathe without the need for them to go on a ventilator, which is a more invasive process.

The new CPAP device has already been approved by the relevant regulator.

Now hundreds of the machines will be delivered to University College London Hospital for trials, before being rolled out to other hospitals.

The breathing aid was developed by engineers and clinicians who teamed up with Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains.

The Mercedes team worked at a MechSpace hub to reverse engineer a device that can be produced quickly.

Development took fewer than 100 hours, from an initial meeting to the production of the first device.

Asked about the risk to health care workers of using CPAPs, as contaminated droplets can escape from the device, Prof Rebecca Shipley, director of UCL Institute of Healthcare Engineering, told the BBC that the risks were very low if those workers wore appropriate personal protective equipment.

READ MORE:

F1 team Mercedes on track to deliver breathing devices to UK hospitals

Formula One team Mercedes will start delivering breathing devices to Britain's National Health Service this week to aid the fight against the ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Africa 'elbowed out' in quest for tools to fight Covid-19, says AU

African Union (AU) officials said on Thursday the continent is struggling to compete with rich countries for testing kits and other equipment ...
News
1 week ago

Game-changers: two inventions vital to the battle against Covid-19

When a Wits inventor walked off with an international prize late last year, he had no idea how important his invention was about to become as ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Fuel price set to plummet again in May, says AA news
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Battle with issue-fraught Audi RS3 has positive outcome — ... Features
  3. LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Taking delivery of our Volkswagen Polo GTI Reviews
  4. Taxi 5am to 8pm grace period comes to an end news
  5. After a parochial start, the world now drives South African cars Features

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X