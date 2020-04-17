WATCH | From F1 cars, to breathing aid: Mercedes joins fight against coronavirus

A new version of a breathing aid that can help Covid-19 patients has been developed.

It's being made by a team involving Mercedes Formula One, and is being trialled at London hospitals.

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) devices have been used during the Covid-19 pandemic to deliver oxygen to patients' lungs.

They help patients to breathe without the need for them to go on a ventilator, which is a more invasive process.

The new CPAP device has already been approved by the relevant regulator.

Now hundreds of the machines will be delivered to University College London Hospital for trials, before being rolled out to other hospitals.