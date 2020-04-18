news

Ford tests a smartwatch for social distancing

18 April 2020 - 15:04 By AFP Relaxnews
American automaker Ford is testing smartwatches to help workers in its US factories observe social distancing rules, reports Bloomberg.
Image: Supplied

The idea of the watch being tested is to ensure that employees maintain a minimum social distance of 1.82 metres, one of the key precautionary measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which will likely still apply when the manufacturer's factories reopen. And let's not forget that the main goal for Ford, like all other automakers, is to resume production as quickly as possible with healthy working conditions for its staff.

Bloomberg reports that for the purposes of the test, Ford is using Samsung smartwatches that have been linked via Bluetooth using an application developed by Radiant RFID.

In advance of the large-scale deployment of the solution, a dozen workers at Ford have been equipped with the watches, which automatically vibrate whenever another watch comes within 1.82m, the minimum distance recommended to stem the spread of the virus. At the same time, information about the proximity of workers will automatically be relayed to supervisors so that they can organise their teams accordingly.

Ford is counting on reopening the first of its factories in May, as soon as its new health and safety procedures are operational.

