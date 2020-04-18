news

India's TVS Motor snaps up British brand Norton Motorcycles

18 April 2020 - 13:39 By Reuters
Norton brand logo seen in Carnaby Street in London, UK.
Norton brand logo seen in Carnaby Street in London, UK.
Image: Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

India's third-largest motorbike manufacturer TVS Motor has sealed a US$20m (roughly R376.3m) deal to buy British brand Norton Motorcycles as part of a distressed sale.

The all-cash transaction, which was announced on Friday, will see the Indian firm take control of the 122-year-old Leicestershire brand through one of its overseas subsidiaries.

It marks the latest swoop by an Asian company on an iconic British brand, after Jaguar Land Rover became part of Tata Motors.

“Norton presents us with an immense opportunity to scale globally,” said TVS joint MD Sudarshan Venu, adding his firm would provide “full support for Norton to regain its full glory”.

Reuters was first to report that an agreement had been reached, with TVS pledging to revive the British brand which is controlled by CEO Stuart Garner.

TVS will invest in some of Norton's most famous models, including Commando, Dominator and V4 RR.

Discussions between TVS and accountancy firm BDO — which acted as Norton's administrator — kicked off earlier this year after the British firm, founded by James Lansdowne Norton in 1898, fell into administration in January.

Venu said TVS, which is listed in India with a market value of $1.8bn (about R33.9bn), would work closely with Norton's employees and customers to retain its identity and outline a specific business plan.

Rothschild acted as TVS's financial adviser on the deal, while law firms Khaitan & Co and Slaughter and May provided legal advice.

MORE

Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus pandemic

Harley-Davidson Inc said on Wednesday it had temporarily laid off most of its global production employees and implemented salary cuts in a bid to ...
Motoring
2 days ago

How Brad Binder is making the most of his lockdown time

South African motorcycle-racing sensation Brad Binder would’ve lined up for his third race in the elite MotoGP for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing at the ...
Motoring
1 week ago

BMW’s new 'rock 'n roll' motorcycle comes with 1,802cc of thrust

The retro-styled new R18 shifts the focus back onto the motorcycle essentials: purist, no-frills technology
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. CONSUMER WATCH | Battle with issue-fraught Audi RS3 has positive outcome — ... Features
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | Taking delivery of our Volkswagen Polo GTI Reviews
  3. #ThrowbackThursday: A trip to Welkom in five premium sedans Features
  4. Fuel price set to plummet again in May, says AA news
  5. Taxi 5am to 8pm grace period comes to an end news

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X