New Aston Martin chief says focus is on SUV launch, restart

20 April 2020 - 09:31 By Reuters
Aston Martin's new executive chairman, Lawrence Stroll, says management's energies will now be dedicated to building on the inherent strengths of the company.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Aston Martin's immediate priorities will be restarting manufacturing and launching production of its crucial first sport utility vehicle, its new boss, Canadian businessman and Formula 1 team owner, Lawrence Stroll, said on Monday.

"In the midst of the most challenging environment, globally, that any of us have ever experienced, all of my and the management team's energies will now be dedicated to building on the inherent strengths of the company," the company's new executive chairman said in a statement. 

