news

Volkswagen Brazil to keep factories closed through April

20 April 2020 - 19:55 By Reuters
Vehicles move along the assembly line at the Volkswagen AG manufacturing facility in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. The plant is closed until the end of April, possibly longer.
Vehicles move along the assembly line at the Volkswagen AG manufacturing facility in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. The plant is closed until the end of April, possibly longer.
Image: Dado Galdieri/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Volkswagen AG said on Monday it will keep its factories in Brazil, South America's top auto producer, shut till the end of the month — and that a decision has not been made on whether it will reopen them in May or later.

The car maker has just reached a tentative deal with its unions that will keep workers' net salaries intact, it said. Gross salaries will be reduced but Brazil's government will help make up the difference with subsidies.

If approved, the deal would put Volkswagen's workers in a better position than those at rival General Motors Co, who have taken pay cuts as large as 25%, even including the subsidies introduced as part of Brazil's coronavirus response.

Volkswagen to resume production in Germany from April 20

Volkswagen on Wednesday said its car factories in Zwickau, Germany, and Bratislava, Slovakia, will resume production starting on April 20, with other ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Car makers have all but shut down their plants in Brazil due to the coronavirus outbreak. But as the production hiatus has grown, companies have been negotiating how to cut payroll costs.

The car makers are also aggressively lobbying Brazil's federal government for emergency loans as most do not have enough cash on hand to keep paying salaries for months. They have asked for as much as 100-billion reais (roughly R355bn), reported Reuters — although there is no guarantee that the government would be willing to accept that request.

The president of Brazil's development bank BNDES, which would issue the loans on behalf of the government, said on Sunday that negotiations with automakers should be finalised in May.

Unionised workers at Volkswagen were voting on the proposal on Monday.

Even as most of the industry remains shuttered, tiremaker Pirelli said on Monday that it was resuming limited production at its two Brazilian factories, incorporating social distancing and other health measures.

READ MORE:

VW settles emissions class action in Germany with three-quarters of claimants

Volkswagen has reached settlements with 200,000 of the 260,000 claimants participating in a class action lawsuit brought by German consumer group ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Volkswagen sales down 23% in Jan-March, March alone off 37.6%

Volkswagen Group on Friday said sales of its cars dropped by 23% on the year to 2 million cars in the January to March period.
Motoring
3 days ago

Volvo Cars to restart production in Sweden next week

Volvo Cars will reopen its Torslanda factory and offices in Sweden next week after overhauling its production processes to help prevent coronavirus ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. The 10 best-selling used double-cab bakkies in SA Features
  2. 10 classic cars you should invest in right now Features
  3. Taxi 5am to 8pm grace period comes to an end news
  4. #ThrowbackThursday: A trip to Welkom in five premium sedans Features
  5. Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff takes a stake in Aston Martin Motorsport

Latest Videos

Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
X