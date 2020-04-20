Volkswagen Brazil to keep factories closed through April

Volkswagen AG said on Monday it will keep its factories in Brazil, South America's top auto producer, shut till the end of the month — and that a decision has not been made on whether it will reopen them in May or later.

The car maker has just reached a tentative deal with its unions that will keep workers' net salaries intact, it said. Gross salaries will be reduced but Brazil's government will help make up the difference with subsidies.

If approved, the deal would put Volkswagen's workers in a better position than those at rival General Motors Co, who have taken pay cuts as large as 25%, even including the subsidies introduced as part of Brazil's coronavirus response.