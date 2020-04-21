The Jaguar I-Pace is SA’s 2020 Car of the Year, the first time an electric vehicle has won the contest.

The winner in the AutoTrader-sponsored competition, as voted for by a 25-member jury of the Guild of Motoring Journalists, was announced in a live stream hosted on YouTube on Tuesday afternoon.

The I-Pace, the first Jaguar to win the annual competition, also won the Premium Car category.

The accolade is the latest in a long line of victories for the all-electric luxury SUV. It won the 2019 World Car of the Year, World Car Design of the Year and World Green Car awards. It also claimed the European Car of Year title last year.