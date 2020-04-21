news

Lego Technic lets you build your very own Ducati Panigale V4 R

21 April 2020 - 13:51 By AFP Relaxnews
The Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R
The Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R
Image: Supplied

Lego has teamed up with the Italian motorcycle manufacturer to produce a first ever plastic-brick model of the legendary Panigale V4 R in Ducati's signature red livery. 

The 165kW Ducati, which has the distinction of being the most powerful street-legal production bike ever produced by the brand, is now available as a scale model for enthusiasts to build at home. Details in the new kit have been carefully rendered, right down to the gearbox for exploring different speeds and techniques, which is a first for a Lego Technic model motorcycle.

When completed, the model Ducati Panigale V4 R is 32 cm long, 16 cm high and 8 cm wide. Comprising a total of 646 parts, the kit will be available this summer at a price of $70 (roughly R1,328).

Known for its well-established classic-car kits, Lego is increasingly producing models of motorcycles. The new Ducati comes less than a year after the brand's Creator Expert collection Harley-Davidson Fat Boy.

Lego adds Fiat 500 to its Creator Expert collection

In collaboration with Fiat, Lego has launched a Creator collection kit devoted to the Fiat 500
Motoring
1 month ago

This Lego Nissan GT-R NISMO is the ultimate gift for Japanese car lovers

Lego Speed Champions Nissan GT-R NISMO pays tribute to the legendary Japanese supercar
Motoring
4 months ago

Check out this amazing Lego McLaren

At 2,725 hours it took nine times longer to make than the actual Senna production car.
Motoring
1 year ago

Most read

  1. The 10 best-selling used double-cab bakkies in SA Features
  2. 10 classic cars you should invest in right now Features
  3. Taxi 5am to 8pm grace period comes to an end news
  4. Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff takes a stake in Aston Martin Motorsport
  5. Tracker shows increase in vehicle activity during lockdown extension Features

Latest Videos

Hundreds of drones light up the night in China to honour medical workers
Addiction during the time of the coronavirus
X