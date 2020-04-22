How car makers are helping to fight the Covid-19 pandemic

While the global automotive industry in the retail and production sectors has ground to a near halt, there is perhaps one notable silver lining.

That is, how manufacturers have lent a helping hand during one of the most crucial periods in modern history.

Of course, it would be unrealistic to regard such undertakings from carmakers as entirely altruistic in nature: these are businesses after all. Still, any effort for the greater good in this current crisis ought to be acknowledged.

Last month in the US, Ford, General Motors (GM), Tesla and Toyota were foremost in stating intentions to help remedy a shortage of ventilators, pledging to explore development and production of these and other medical devices. The Mercedes-AMG Formula One team, working with the University College London, also revealed plans for a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine.