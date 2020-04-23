Hyundai Q1 profit tumbles 44% as coronavirus slams car demand

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Thursday that first-quarter net profit slumped 44% to its lowest level for the quarter in a decade as the spreading coronavirus outbreak hit demand for cars worldwide.

Net profit for January-March was 463 billion won (roughly R7.12bn), far below an average Refinitiv estimate of 607 billion won (R9.35bn) drawn from 15 analysts.

At the pandemic prompted governments to order lockdowns and other social distancing measures, consumer demand began tumbling in January - first in China, then in South Korea and from March in Europe and the US.