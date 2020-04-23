news

Hyundai Q1 profit tumbles 44% as coronavirus slams car demand

23 April 2020 - 08:58 By Reuters
The Covid-19 pandemic has seen Hyundai's first-quarter net profit slump 44% to its lowest level for the quarter in a decade.
The Covid-19 pandemic has seen Hyundai's first-quarter net profit slump 44% to its lowest level for the quarter in a decade.
Image: Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Thursday that first-quarter net profit slumped 44% to its lowest level for the quarter in a decade as the spreading coronavirus outbreak hit demand for cars worldwide.

Net profit for January-March was 463 billion won (roughly R7.12bn), far below an average Refinitiv estimate of 607 billion won (R9.35bn) drawn from 15 analysts.

At the pandemic prompted governments to order lockdowns and other social distancing measures, consumer demand began tumbling in January - first in China, then in South Korea and from March in Europe and the US.

Nissan to shut down global HQ, other Japan facilities through mid-May due to virus

Nissan Motor Co on Tuesday said that it would temporarily shut down operations at its global headquarters and other facilities in Japan through early ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Operating profit dropped 5% to 864 billion won (R13.3bn) from the same period a year earlier on an 6% slide in revenue.

Hyundai said in a statement it expects to face weakening profitability in the second quarter due to the pandemic.

With the outlook for many countries' recoveries from the pandemic unclear, Hyundai has suspended production at three of its eight plants globally.

Hyundai shares rose 0.4% after the results, underperforming an 1.1% climb for the wider market.

READ MORE:

Volvo Cars to restart production in Sweden next week

Volvo Cars will reopen its Torslanda factory and offices in Sweden next week after overhauling its production processes to help prevent coronavirus ...
Motoring
5 days ago

Audi Hungary plant starts tooling up after three-week production halt

The Volkswagen Group's Audi brand restarted operations at its plant in Hungary on Tuesday after halting work last month due to the new coronavirus ...
Motoring
1 week ago

BMW SA plans to lock down plant until end of April

Operations at the Tshwane plant will remain shut even if nationwide lock down is lifted in mid-April.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 10 classic cars you should invest in right now Features
  2. SA’s most fuel efficient budget cars Features
  3. The 10 best-selling used double-cab bakkies in SA Features
  4. Taxi 5am to 8pm grace period comes to an end news
  5. Just a couple of cars I should have bought but stupidly didn't Features

Latest Videos

Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
Ramaphosa announces R500bn Covid-19 relief package: Here’s where the money will ...
X