Nissan and partners to draft deeper alliance in May, according to report

23 April 2020 - 08:36 By Reuters
Signage for Nissan Motor Co at the company's Oppama Plant in Yokosuka, Japan.
Image: Akio Kon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi will draft plans for a deeper alliance next month, including joint development of more electric vehicles (EVs) and self-driving technology, the Yomiuri daily reported.

The three companies will include the projects in their respective mid-term business plans, the paper said, without saying how it obtained the information.

Among other plans, the car makers intend to share EV motors and batteries, while Nissan and Renault will start building each other's cars at factories in South America and Russia to boost production efficiency, according to the report.

