Porsche Classic gives old 911 models the touchscreen treatment
Porsche Classic is letting you update your older 911 with a new line of Porsche Classic Communication Management (PCCM) systems that bring with them all the sweet infotainment trappings that make modern cars such pleasant things to spend time in.
So if you own a 996 (the first of the water-cooled 911s that launched in 1997) you can fit the PCCM Plus system that offers a seven-inch touchscreen display granting access to 21st-century technology such as Bluetooth streaming, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
It also includes Porsche's on-board satellite navigation system as well as media playback via SD card, USB and AUX. Peripheral components already installed in the vehicle such as amplifier, speakers or antenna can still be used. The navigation displays in the instrument cluster are also still supported. PCCM Plus can also be installed in the Boxster 986.
Porsche Classic has also made this technology available to owners of older cars: the 1-DIN PCCM unit fitting every Porsche 911 model from the early 1960s right up to the 993 that was eventually phased out of production in 1998. Use in earlier front- and mid-engine models is also possible (924, 944, 928, 968, 914 and 916). The PCCM system has a smaller 3.5-inch touchscreen display and only supports Apple CarPlay — there's no Android Auto compatibility. Media playback is possible via SD card, USB, AUX and Bluetooth.
Pricing? Not cheap — you're looking at €1,439.89 (roughly R29,267.32) for PCCM or €1,606.51 (roughly R32,642.13) for the PCCM Plus system. Both are available to purchase through Porsche centres or via the Porsche Classic online shop.