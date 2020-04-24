Porsche Classic gives old 911 models the touchscreen treatment

Porsche Classic is letting you update your older 911 with a new line of Porsche Classic Communication Management (PCCM) systems that bring with them all the sweet infotainment trappings that make modern cars such pleasant things to spend time in.

So if you own a 996 (the first of the water-cooled 911s that launched in 1997) you can fit the PCCM Plus system that offers a seven-inch touchscreen display granting access to 21st-century technology such as Bluetooth streaming, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It also includes Porsche's on-board satellite navigation system as well as media playback via SD card, USB and AUX. Peripheral components already installed in the vehicle such as amplifier, speakers or antenna can still be used. The navigation displays in the instrument cluster are also still supported. PCCM Plus can also be installed in the Boxster 986.