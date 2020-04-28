news

GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler target May 18 US restart date, reports WSJ

28 April 2020 - 08:38 By Reuters
The Ford Motor Co. Michigan Assembly plant stands idle in Wayne, Michigan, U.S., on Monday, March 23, 2020.
The Ford Motor Co. Michigan Assembly plant stands idle in Wayne, Michigan, U.S., on Monday, March 23, 2020.
Image: Anthony Lanzilote/Bloomberg via Getty Images

General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV are targeting May 18 to resume some production at their US factories after shutting down plants in March due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Executives from the companies in recent days tentatively settled on the timeline following talks with United Auto Workers (UAW) leaders and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office, the Journal said on Monday, citing people familiar with the plans.

Ford said in a statement it is yet to determine when it will resume production at its North American plants, while Fiat Chrysler said it will communicate new restart dates in due course.

The head of the UAW union last week warned it was "too soon and too risky" to reopen auto plants and Michigan's economy in early May, citing risks to workers.

Michigan Governor Whitmer is yet to provide details on restarting the state's crucial manufacturing sector and has said she would be "guided by data, not artificial timelines."

The companies are working with the union on drawing up safety protocols for reducing exposure risk for workers, but haven't finalized those terms yet, according to the WSJ report.

GM and UAW did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Michigan had reported 38,210 Covid-19 cases, including 3,407 deaths, according to a Reuters tally as of Monday. 

READ MORE:

Nissan plans to slash Japan May car output by 78% vs last year

Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd plans to slash the number of cars it produces at home in May by 78% from last year, as the impact of the coronavirus ...
Motoring
15 hours ago

US firm, FAW to build sports cars under Chairman Mao's favoured brand Hongqi

A little-known US-based engineering and design firm said it plans to invest 10 billion yuan (roughly R26,655,345,000) to make sports cars with ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

European car makers restart production as coronavirus lockdowns ease

Volkswagen will restart production at its Wolfsburg factory in Germany on Monday, the latest of a fleet of European car makers to take advantage of ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. No, you won't be able to buy (or service) a car just yet news
  2. Car dealers plead: let us open our doors Features
  3. Taxi 5am to 8pm grace period comes to an end news
  4. Top 10 things you probably didn't know about Mercedes-AMG Features
  5. Motor industry to government: 'Please let us open for business under level 4' news

Latest Videos

Frontline emergency doctors contend with 'reduced' trauma and Covid-19 lockdown
Smugglers, patrols & desperation - shambles at SA’s R37 million Covid fence
X