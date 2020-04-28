news

SK Innovation to start construction of second EV battery plant in US

28 April 2020 - 15:40 By Reuters
A lithium-ion battery pack for a Volkswagen ID.3 electric vehicle. VW in one of the car makers that South Korea's SK Innovation supplies with battery packs.
A lithium-ion battery pack for a Volkswagen ID.3 electric vehicle. VW in one of the car makers that South Korea's SK Innovation supplies with battery packs.
Image: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd, a supplier for Volkswagen and Ford Motors, said on Tuesday it will spend $727m (roughly R13.53bn) to build a second electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in the US

It will begin construction of the factory in July and aim to start production in 2023, the company said in a statement.

It did not say where the factory will be located. At one time it had indicated that it may build a second plant in the state of Georgia.

It will make a further investment in its second US factory, bringing total spending to about $1.5bn (R27.93bn), an SK Innovation spokesperson told Reuters, but did not give a timeframe.

European car makers restart production as coronavirus lockdowns ease

Volkswagen will restart production at its Wolfsburg factory in Germany on Monday, the latest of a fleet of European car makers to take advantage of ...
Motoring
1 day ago

The company is currently building its first factory in the US, in Georgia, with a planned investment of 1.2 trillion won (roughly R16.81bn).

The 9.8-GWh factory will serve Volkswagen's EV base in neighbouring Tennessee, with production on track to begin in 2022.

The proposed second plant will have an annual capacity of 11.7GWh of batteries.

SK Innovation, South Korea's biggest oil refiner, has rapidly expanded into EV batteries, with factories in South Korea, China and Hungary.

The company is also currently involved in a legal battle in the US with its South Korean rival LG Chem Ltd. A win for LG Chem could stop SK Innovation importing EV batteries and components.

Researcher Wood Mackenzie this month forecast that global EV sales would drop 43% this year to 1.3 million vehicles because of the coronavirus outbreak, lower oil prices and a wait-and-see approach to buying new models.

READ MORE:

All-electric Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 is shockingly fast

Ford Performance has pulled the wraps off its new Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 prototype: a once-off drag racer that's plugged into an all-electric ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Land Rover expands electric line-up with new plug-in hybrid system

British luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover said on Wednesday it was expanding its line of electric vehicles by adding a new plug-in hybrid system in ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Renault shifts to all-electric cars for China

French car maker Renault said on Tuesday that it would start building only electric vehicles for China's huge passenger car market, dropping ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Most read

  1. No, you won't be able to buy (or service) a car just yet news
  2. Car dealers plead: let us open our doors Features
  3. Motor industry to government: 'Please let us open for business under level 4' news
  4. Taxi 5am to 8pm grace period comes to an end news
  5. Top 10 things you probably didn't know about Mercedes-AMG Features

Latest Videos

'I'm not struggling, I am surviving': Waste pickers and what's being done for ...
Frontline emergency doctors contend with 'reduced' trauma and Covid-19 lockdown
X