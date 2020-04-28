SK Innovation to start construction of second EV battery plant in US

South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd, a supplier for Volkswagen and Ford Motors, said on Tuesday it will spend $727m (roughly R13.53bn) to build a second electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in the US

It will begin construction of the factory in July and aim to start production in 2023, the company said in a statement.

It did not say where the factory will be located. At one time it had indicated that it may build a second plant in the state of Georgia.

It will make a further investment in its second US factory, bringing total spending to about $1.5bn (R27.93bn), an SK Innovation spokesperson told Reuters, but did not give a timeframe.