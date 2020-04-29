SA car makers prepare to restart plants

Automotive production is the bedrock of the South African manufacturing sector – and the engine needs to be started sooner rather than later. This is the view of Martyn Davies, automotive leader at Deloitte Africa.

While acknowledging a “balancing act between health interests and the economic imperative”, he spoke of factors that may assist the motor industry in regaining traction as lockdown measures begin to ease.

“We have reduced interest rates and low petrol prices – there is a good opportunity for creative and concessional financing models for retailers.”

He cautioned, however, that the restoration of supply chain functions may take time, opining that the priorities for manufacturers in this period should be to “conserve cash” and “protect jobs”.

Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a five-level plan that will see the gradual relaxation of restrictions implemented on March 27, aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

Under Level 3 guidelines of the “risk-adjusted strategy” developed by government, automotive manufacturing with full personnel capacity and vehicle sales will be permitted.