SA's car shoppers turn into insomniacs during lockdown

The lockdown has changed life in South Africa, including the habits of car shoppers who have turned into night owls.

Online car searches from 11pm to 3am have increased by 20%, increasing further by a whopping 78% between 1am and 2am. In short, during lockdown, there have been more searches at midnight than at 9am.

“We are also experiencing an increase in demand for vehicles under R200,000,” points out AutoTrader CEO, George Mienie. “This shows a restless consumer potentially looking to downgrade his or her car and free up cash.”

The most searched-for models in the middle of the night are also interesting – the Volkswagen Golf dominates (yet it’s normally only eighth on the most searched-for used car list). It is the top pick of shoppers at 11pm, midnight and 3am followed by the Toyota Hilux and BMW 3 Series.

The search patterns have also changed slightly at 1am and 2am. While the Golf continues to rule the roost during both time slots, the 3 Series and Volkswagen Polo complete the top three at 1am while the Polo and the Toyota Hilux are on the podium at 2am.