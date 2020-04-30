5 tips for starting your car safely after lockdown

"In preparation for your next drive, start your vehicle ahead of the time to ensure it starts quickly and runs as it should.

"If your vehicle does not start immediately after the lockdown period, don’t panic. Breathe, take a step back and carry out a few checks. Unless there is a serious mechanical fault, it should start easily."

Drake offered five steps to take before starting your car for the first time after the hard lockdown is lifted.

1. Make sure your car is free from debris, rubbish and unwanted visitors

Your car may have become an inviting and warm shelter for insects and other pests while it was safely parked in your garage during the lockdown. Make sure to check the undercarriage, wheels and under the bonnet for any small animals before heading off. Take a deep breath and remove any nests, webs, or other debris.

With no air having circulated through your vehicle for some time, your car may also have developed an unpleasant smell. Remove old sweet wrappers, fast-food packaging or an old packet of crisps, then use a vehicle air freshener to give your vehicle a fresh and welcoming smell.

2. Keep your car breathing well

You need clean air to breathe and so does your car. A vehicle's air filters make that possible. Make sure you have the engine and cabin filters inspected and changed regularly to ensure vehicle longevity and interior comfort.

When you replace your cabin filter, you will immediately notice a difference in your driving efficiency of your defrosting, heating and cooling system. A new cabin filter will also keep the interior clean and remove any odour from your vehicle.