Elon Musk calling virus lockdowns 'fascist' overshadows Tesla profits

Tesla Inc's outspoken CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday called sweeping US stay-at-home restrictions to curtail the coronavirus outbreak "fascist", as the electric car maker posted its third quarterly profit in a row.

His remarks overshadowed an otherwise successful quarter that took many investors by surprise, as peers were hit by a slump in consumer demand and forced factory shutdowns.

Shares of the company were up 8.8% at $871 (roughly R15,810) in extended trade.

Tesla's profitable quarter comes just a day after Detroit-based rival Ford Motor Co reported a $2bn first-quarter loss (roughly R36.26bn) and forecast losing another $5bn (R90.59bn) in the current quarter as the coronavirus pandemic hits demand.