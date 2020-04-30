news

Outa hopes Covid-19 hammers the final nail in the coffin of hated e-tolls

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse says reduced lockdown traffic means a taxpayer bailout will be needed to finance the unpopular scheme’s costs

30 April 2020 - 17:16 By TimesLIVE
The deeply unpopular and failed e-tolls cannot last without taxpayers' money being thrown at the problem, says the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). It says e-toll collections during the lockdown have dropped to well below the amount needed to manage the scheme.
The deeply unpopular and failed e-tolls cannot last without taxpayers' money being thrown at the problem, says the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). It says e-toll collections during the lockdown have dropped to well below the amount needed to manage the scheme.
Image: Timeslive

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says the reduction in traffic on Gauteng roads because of the lockdown might finally spell the end of e-tolls.

Over the past few years the e-toll system, and its collection operator Electronic Tolling Company (ETC), have collected less than half the revenue they were contracted to, says Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

“This is the result of the successful citizen defiance campaign against the unpopular and irrational system. Gauteng’s e-tolls generated approximately R55m a month before the Covid-19 lockdown – just enough to cover ETC’s operating expenses, which meant that virtually nothing was left to offset Sanral’s bond repayments,” he says.

“Outa estimates that e-toll collections have probably dropped to between R10m and R15m at most for April, which means that Sanral’s income from the Gauteng e-toll scheme will be well below the amount that ETC requires to manage the scheme.”

It means that for the first time since the implementation of the scheme, ETC will either have to dig into reserves to pay salaries and other costs, or Sanral will have to put taxpayer money into the scheme to bail it out. 

“The decision to finally pull the plug on the failed scheme is now long overdue, and hopefully, with toll collections now below the ETC operations costs, the final decision to scrap the scheme is imminent,” says Duvenage.

“Sunk costs and political unwillingness have hampered the rational choice to do away with this system for far too long, and this unprecedented situation awakens us from the deep sleep of unconditional payment for services that are supposed to be funded by existing taxes.

“To continue to run the ETC toll collections scheme after all these years of failure is merely throwing good money after bad,” says Duvenage. “We trust the minister of finance will soon pronounce the fateful and final blow to the e-toll scheme, bringing much needed financial relief to the handful of businesses and people who continue to make up the 20% of road users who pay their e-tolls.”

MORE

Outa, EFF oppose Fikile Mbalula's call for public to pay e-tolls

The Organisation Opposing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the EFF have opposed transport minister Fikile Mbalula’s call for the public to pay e-tolls
News
6 months ago

The demand to scrap e-tolls is like a gun pointing at you, says Fikile Mbalula

The transport minister says a team of experts is exploring options for the future of e-tolling
Politics
9 months ago

Most read

  1. Motor industry to government: 'Please let us open for business under level 4' news
  2. No, you won't be able to buy (or service) a car just yet news
  3. May petrol price drop will bring SA consumers much-needed relief news
  4. Volkswagen SA announces pricing and availability of Golf GTI TCR New Models
  5. The 10 most expensive used manual cars sold in SA Features

Latest Videos

‘What’s this nonsense!?’ Some South Africans stunned by cigarette ban U-turn
'I would never change it for anything': Inside the life of a Covid-19 tester
X