GM delays reveal of resurrected Hummer with all-electric power

The reveal of the new GMC-branded, all-electric Hummer, originally scheduled for May 20, has been delayed indefinitely.

In January, GM told the world Hummer would be making a comeback, and this time it would be GMC-branded and all electric.

While we got our first look of the model back in February during a Super Bowl 54 commercial, the official reveal was scheduled to take place on May 20. Last Wednesday, the company announced the event is being delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the new date has not yet been announced, the company published a new teaser video of the upcoming model to satisfy a bit of fans' impatience.

So far, the company revealed that the EV Hummer will be able to generate 745kW and up to 15,591Nm of torque, and accelerate from standstill to 100km/h in about three seconds.

GMC said it has "invited all to stay tuned for more stories on this super truck's incredible capability leading up to its official debut".