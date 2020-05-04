Lockdown continues to devastate local new-vehicle sales

The strict Covid-19 regulations have had a devastating effect on the local automotive industry. The previous month, with the country hit by physical distancing from the middle of the month and lockdown from March 27, new-vehicle sales dropped 29.7% to 33,545 units compared to March 2019.

That leaves year-to-date new-car sales down 28.1% compared to 2019, with light-commercial vehicles (bakkies and minibuses) plummeting 38.5%, medium trucks and buses reduced by 27.3% and heavy trucks by 29.9%.

Automotive factories were allowed to reopen on Monday under the new level 4 lockdown restrictions that came into effect on May 1, but motor dealers were still unsure whether they were allowed to sell cars.

Last week the government announced that automotive dealers were now allowed to trade under the risk-adjusted Covid-19 strategy, and gradual opening of car sales would be set out in directions to be published shortly.

Naamsa CEO Mike Mabasa said the motor industry met with the government on Monday and submitted recommendations to allow the resumption of car sales under level 4, and was hoping for a decision by Wednesday.

For now, motor dealers are allowed to carry out emergency vehicle repairs under level 4, while routine servicing may only start taking place under level 2.