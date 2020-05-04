Cargumentative
PODCAST | The golden age of SA motorsport ft. racing legend Deon Joubert
04 May 2020 - 14:52
In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner has a one-on-one with SA racing legend, Deon Joubert. From his rise up the ranks to racing overseas at Monza and battling it out in the country’s once-proud super touring car series, Joubert spills the beans on local motorsport’s so-called ‘golden era’.
