news

Cargumentative

PODCAST | The golden age of SA motorsport ft. racing legend Deon Joubert

04 May 2020 - 14:52
Deon Joubert interviewed by Hendrik Verwoerd
Deon Joubert interviewed by Hendrik Verwoerd
Image: Supplied

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner has a one-on-one with SA racing legend, Deon Joubert. From his rise up the ranks to racing overseas at Monza and battling it out in the country’s once-proud super touring car series, Joubert spills the beans on local motorsport’s so-called ‘golden era’.​

Sit down, plug in and gear up:

Deon Joubert racing his BMW EnviroCar.
Deon Joubert racing his BMW EnviroCar.
Image: Supplied

For more episodes, click here.

Tell us what you think on Twitter at #Cargumentative 

E-mail us with your thoughts or suggestions at MullerP@arena.africa 

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

PODCAST | Talking classic Porsche restoration with Wernher Hartzenberg

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner has a one-on-one with Wernher Hartzenberg from Aircooled Wonders.
Motoring
6 days ago

PODCAST | Tips on keeping your car in shape during lockdown

In this episode of Cargumentative, the guys tell you how to how to keep your car in shape during the Covid-19 lockdown
Motoring
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | RGMotorsport on modifying your ride

In this episode of Cargumentative the guys are joined in their virtual “studio” by Adrian Burford, the PR officer for renowned SA tuning house, Rob ...
Motoring
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Virtual is the new reality for motoring enthusiasts

In this episode of Cargumentative the guys host a special show dedicated to SIM racing - an online sport that's making headlines during the Covid-19 ...
Motoring
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Here's what to do if you can’t make your monthly car repayments Features
  2. Public transport now allowed from 5am to 7pm, says Fikile Mbalula news
  3. 5 tips for starting your car safely after lockdown news
  4. How to meet motor industry CEOs in your slippers Features
  5. Volkswagen SA announces pricing and availability of Golf GTI TCR New Models

Latest Videos

‘It’s scary being back’ - Joy and fear as some South Africans return to work ...
No beer? No problem! CT man uses drone to collect beer from friend
X