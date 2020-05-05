news

BMW cuts margin outlook for cars division, citing coronavirus woes

05 May 2020 - 21:02 By Reuters
The logo of German carmaker BMW is pictured on a vehicle parked outside a dealer in Noordwijk, Netherlands, on April 26.
The logo of German carmaker BMW is pictured on a vehicle parked outside a dealer in Noordwijk, Netherlands, on April 26.
Image: Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images

BMW has lowered its outlook for the profitability of its automotive division, citing worse-than-expected demand that has been impacted by global measures to contain the coronavirus.

BMW on Tuesday widened the expected range for the earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin for the automotive segment, and now expects a range between 0% and 3% this year.

BMW had previously said it expected an EBIT margin of between 2% and 4%.

BMW readies new 4 Series for market entry

The coupe brings with it bespoke handling characteristics for sporty comfort.
Motoring
5 days ago

"The decisive factor for the adjustment is that the measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic are lasting longer in several markets and are thus leading to a broader negative impact than was foreseeable in mid-March," said BMW.

Delivery volumes in these markets will not return to normal within a few weeks, as BMW had assumed, with the highest negative impact now expected in the second quarter of 2020, said the carmaker.

Last month BMW warned it was expecting a further decline in global demand, even after a 20.6% drop in first-quarter sales to 477,111 vehicles.

BMW said in March that its pre-tax profit and vehicle deliveries would drop significantly this year as the coronavirus spreads, and that this - combined with higher research and development spending - would lower the profit margin in its automotive segment.

READ MORE:

Volkswagen to convert PE plant into temporary Covid-19 medical facility

To assist local and provincial government in providing care to Covid-19 patients in Nelson Mandela Bay, Volkswagen SA has made its Port Elizabeth ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Uber, Lyft investors want plans to get riders back in cars

As lockdowns and fears about the coronavirus pandemic stretch into a third month, who wants to take an Uber ride?
Motoring
6 hours ago

Motorists impacted by lockdown are desperate for dealerships to open

The financial well-being of 65% of vehicle-buying consumers in South Africa has been negatively impacted by the nationwide lockdown.
Motoring
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. Here's what to do if you can’t make your monthly car repayments Features
  2. Dealers still don't know whether they're allowed to sell cars news
  3. Lockdown continues to devastate local new-vehicle sales news
  4. Public transport now allowed from 5am to 7pm, says Fikile Mbalula news
  5. 5 tips for starting your car safely after lockdown news

Latest Videos

''The lockdown has been brutal" - Vendor arrested for selling atchar 'shunned' ...
‘It’s scary being back’ - Joy and fear as some South Africans return to work ...
X