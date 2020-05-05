BMW cuts margin outlook for cars division, citing coronavirus woes

BMW has lowered its outlook for the profitability of its automotive division, citing worse-than-expected demand that has been impacted by global measures to contain the coronavirus.

BMW on Tuesday widened the expected range for the earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin for the automotive segment, and now expects a range between 0% and 3% this year.

BMW had previously said it expected an EBIT margin of between 2% and 4%.