Uber, Lyft investors want plans to get riders back in cars

As lockdowns and fears about the coronavirus pandemic stretch into a third month, who wants to take an Uber ride?

The answer is: Not many investors.

The prices of Uber shares dropped 3.4% on Monday, while smaller rival Lyft tumbled almost 9%, ahead of both companies' quarterly reports this week.

Their stocks have slid 33% and 42%, respectively, since February, more than twice the drop in the S&P 500.

Investors are keen for the companies to outline a path out of the crisis as Americans, who provide the bulk of the companies' revenues, consider resuming travel.

"It's clear to us that business is going to be terrible. What we want to hear is: 'What is their outlook, and are they seeing any indications of a pickup in activity?'," said King Lip, chief investment strategist at Baker Avenue Asset Management in San Francisco.

Demand for app-based rides has dropped sharply as governments around the world ordered people to stay home to combat the spread of the virus, prompting both companies to withdraw their full-year guidance.

Data from analysts and interviews with drivers suggest trip requests in some cities were down by as much as 80% in April.

Unlike Uber, which could recover some lost revenue with its food delivery business, Lyft has been squarely focused on transporting people.

Some analysts expect globally- exposed Uber to be hit harder in the first quarter than Lyft, which only serves the US and parts of Canada.

Lyft, which reports results after the bell on Wednesday, a day ahead of Uber, could therefore serve as an early indicator of the US market.

Uber's quandary is captured in a TV and online ad showing a montage of coronavirus lockdown videos accompanied by the tag line: "Stay home for everyone who can't. Thank you for not riding with Uber."

Americans are telling pollsters their transportation preferences will change as a result of the crisis, although ride-hailing demand in China, the first country to suffer an outbreak, has been recovering since the easing of Covid-19 lockdowns.