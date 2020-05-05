Volkswagen to convert PE plant into temporary Covid-19 medical facility

To assist local and provincial government in providing much-needed care to Covid-19 patients in Nelson Mandela Bay, Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) has made its Port Elizabeth plant available as a temporary medical facility.

The plant in Neave, Korsten, which is currently not in use, will be converted and used as an overflow medical facility. Once fully operational, the facility could accommodate up to 4,000 beds for patients diagnosed with the coronavirus. This would also include high-acuity patients who require oxygenation.

The planned conversion of the 66,000m² building is the result of collaboration formed between VWSA, the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and the Eastern Cape department of health.

The German federal ministry for economic cooperation and development (BMZ) will provide funding of €5.2m (roughly R104m) to support the conversion of the plant as well as the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) for staff at regional tertiary hospitals, regional primary care clinics and 49 Covid-19 test centres.